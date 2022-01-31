For the first time, boys are also being invited for a vaccination against the human papilloma virus (HPV). Until now, HPV shots were only given to girls from the age of thirteen, because the virus can cause cervical cancer, among other things. The age will also be lowered from thirteen to ten years and older.

Boys can carry HPV without knowing it, and later infect someone else when they have sexual contact. In addition, there are various diseases and conditions that the virus can cause, such as cancer of the mouth and pharynx, penis or anus. According to the RIVM, more than 1,100 women and nearly 400 men develop cancer from HPV every year. About 80 percent of this can be prevented with the vaccination, the RIVM writes. The vaccination of boys also contributes to building herd immunity.

The national institute will send the first invitation letters before the vaccination. About 800,000 teenagers receive a letter. Lowering the age to ten years maximizes the effect of the vaccination, it works best before someone may have come into contact with the virus. All twelve to eighteen-year-olds who have not yet been vaccinated against HPV will also receive an invitation to do so.