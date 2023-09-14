The police have arrested two boys, aged 13 and 15, on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of a 42-year-old man. That reports the Amsterdam police Thursday. The boys are also linked to other violent incidents in the area.

At the end of August, the police received a report in the middle of the night of a “seriously injured man with a street tile on his head” at the NDSM Square in Amsterdam-Noord, the police wrote. The man from Turkey was taken to hospital, where he died a few days later. After an investigation, the police tracked down the two underage boys. They were arrested on Monday.

The two are also suspected of two robberies at the NDSM site, and may be behind two other robberies on the street. They may also be involved in the theft of a rainbow flag in Amsterdam North, which was set on fire and put in a container.