Andorra and Albacete will meet next Sunday at the Principality stadium in a duel that can decide the team that ends up as group champion and, therefore, can be promoted directly to the Second Division.

For this important clash, Rubén de la Barrera will not be able to count on Enzo Boyomo since the French defender saw his fifth yellow card against Alcoyano and therefore must serve a one-match ban for accumulating bookings.

With this situation, the Galician coach has several options to replace Boyomo, such as Rafa Gálvez and Javi Jiménez to accompany Djetei in the center of defense since Emmanuel will also be absent for Sunday’s clash after being sent off for a direct red card against Alcoyan.

With four days to go before the end of the championship, Albacete and Andorra are level on points, so Sunday’s clash could be key to deciding the leadership of group 2 of 1RFEF.