Alejandro Menéndez will not be able to count on Boyomo for the first game of the year.

The young Cameroonian central defender saw his fifth yellow card of the season in Anduva against Mirandés and therefore will not be able to play against Málaga at the Carlos Belmonte in the first match of 2021 that will host the La Mancha stadium.

Boyomo will thus join the loss of Álvaro Jiménez, who against the Andalusian team will have to serve his second of the three sanction games.

It should be remembered that Boyomo has renewed with the La Mancha club until 2024 after his good performance offered this season.

The good news for the match against Málaga is that Karim will be able to be available after serving his penalty match against Mirandés.