Enzo Boyomo, a Franco-Cameroonian defender, was able to make his debut last Saturday at the Fernando Torres stadium against Fuenlabrada.

The young footballer had a more than acceptable performance in his first game that he played in professional football, although finally his team could not achieve a positive result against the Madrid team.

Boyomo was a starter in the La Mancha defense after Kecojevic’s suspension due to suspension and showed that he can be another option for Lucas Alcaraz.

Boyomo is an 18-year-old player with dual French Cameroonian nationality who arrived this summer in La Mancha after passing through the lower categories of the English team of Blackburn Rovers.

Next Saturday the young footballer could have another chance to play against Oviedo at Carlos Belmonte, in a match in which Albacete will seek to achieve their first victory of the season.