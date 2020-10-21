Last summer, Boyis (30 years old) changed Barcelona for Torrejón de Ardoz. He left the ranks of the Barça club after two seasons to join Movistar, two of the best teams on the planet. “If they told me ten years ago, I wouldn’t believe it. Everyone who starts in this sport dreams of playing in the best teams, and doing it, among others, at Barcelona and then at Movistar, the best team in history, it was unimaginable “, adds the closure that also had a successful stage in Jaén. This afternoon, at the Palau, Barcelona and Movistar are measured (20:00, Barça TV and Esport 3) with the Catalans with the need to score. It may sound loud And it is that there is not a month of competition, but the Andreu Plaza team is bottom of the table, with one point in three games: a draw against Cartagena and losses against Peñíscola and Córdoba.

Some teams, such as the intractable Levante, have already played five rounds, with full of triumphs. The granotas are 14 points ahead of Barcelona, ​​the current European champion. And it is that not even ten days have passed (on October 13) when the team led by Ferrao won the Champions League at home, at the Palau, after beating the Communist Party in the semifinals and ElPozo in the final. A Final Four that had to be played in April, but was postponed to this month due to the pandemic. Therefore, Boyis, despite not being in these two decisive matches, is considered champion by participating in this Champions League last season with Barça itself. “This Champions League does not count as if it were mine, I do not consider myself European champion. I was already at home and at another club. It is the thorn that stayed with them “, emphasizes the Cordovan for AS.

Boyis, in his time at Barça

Barcelona Twitter



Movistar, who started with two wins against Betis and Burela, fell surprisingly at home against Antequera last Saturday. “We have to do things well and make the best of it. That Barcelona is in decline is anecdotal at the moment”, Add (see the classification here). Already fully integrated into the club, Boyis highlights one partner in particular: “Pito shows that he is a step above. He is a great player. There are also Pola, Borja, Jesús Herrero … “, and that the closing comes from playing with Ferrao. The current golden ball will be a doubt until the last minute and it is probable that Plaza, when necessary, will force the one from Chapecó. “He is the most decisive player. I was with the day to day for two seasons and it was a pride. “ In 2021 there will be a World Cup, and Boyis hopes to be with Spain. “If I told you I didn’t think about it, I would lie to you. To do this, I must first have a great season at Movistar “, stresses. After 381 days of waiting, with the current pandemic in between, Barcelona and Movistar are seeing each other again.