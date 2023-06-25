The sinister old mother of the story never fails. She does not follow anyone’s orders, but her own, which always ends up destroying those who try to use it, and often with greater viciousness. She knows Russia well, perhaps better than anyone. And so well that she would say inseparable from her past and now from her present.

This old woman in labor who is now returning is the one who always tends to change regimes and open the door to revolutions. Without going any further, the two from Russia, the one from 1905, after the defeat against Japan, and the one from 1917, now evoked by Vladimir Putin, against Germany. Will she also fulfill her bloody task now?

Only on one rare occasion, at the hands of Mikhail Gorbachev, did he remain on the margins of political change. Or maybe he put it off until now. He was the first who wanted to resolve disputes in peace and without shooting. And maybe the last. Then he was coming back, little by little, but without respite. With such insistence that it would be said that he never left. Even from the hand of Boris Yeltsin, the hero of democracy in the face of the coup, who sent the tanks against a reactionary, but legitimate parliament that he wanted to replace.

The two devastating and uncivil wars in Chechnya were fought under his liberal rule, the first failed, but the second triumphant, thanks to its newly released prime minister, that insecure beginner named Vladimir Putin, but both equally ferocious and bloody. With such proofs of expertise, the dice were already thrown and rigged: the former KGB agent was the right man, perhaps the only one capable of following such a violent ancestral tradition to attempt the feat of recovering the lost empire.

Western blindness, our blindness, is amazing. Georgia in 2008, and nothing happened. Same Syria from 2011. Not even with Crimea and Donbas in 2014, cause for maximum alarm and minimal concern among us. Without counting the scandalous poisonings and murders of journalists, opponents, ex-secret agents and oligarchs ordered from the Kremlin. Or the provocations and terrorist actions called false flagin which the Russian secret services organized massacres of innocents to justify their repressive activities.

More information

See also Towards the government, Letta: "Immediately put on the clothes of the opposition". Conte invites people to take to the streets for peace. Pnrr, Gentiloni: "Italy has achieved its objectives on schedule" Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

This is how politics is made in Russia. With blackmail, the police and the judge bought; the poison, the club and the gun; the tank, the missile and the bomb. With the ballot box and the Parliament of props theatrical or festival decoration. All fakefalse, before the news was even invented fake.

As in the remote times of the tsarist autocracy or the Stalinist dictatorship, force is the only thing that matters. To get power and money first and then to keep power and make more money. This is how it has always been and how it will continue to be if people like Putin, or Prigozhin, remain in charge of the state.

It is fidelity to an immemorial tradition. started with the oprichnina or personal guard of Ivan the Terrible, as terrible as his creator. He continued with the ochranathe secret police of nineteenth-century tsarism, capable of manufacturing the Protocols of the Elders of Zion to persecute the empire’s Jewish population. The successive vicissitudes of police Bolshevism, from Lenin’s Cheka to Stalin’s NKVD and Khrushchev’s KGB, in whose ranks Putin was formed, surpassed all merits. With his purges, his gulag, and his thousands of shots in the neck like in Katyn, a whole terrifying and uncomfortable story that appeared in the days of Gorbachev and Yeltsin and that Putin wants to hide now.

It is defined by the nihilism of absolute power. A life is worth nothing. Millions of lives are still worth less. Kill and die, what does it matter. A mere procedure is to recruit entire generations of young people from time to time and send them to the front as cannon fodder to fulfill the designs and whims of a perverse and often corrupt political will.

Poor country that only knows how to resolve difficulties and disputes in this way. With those outside and with those inside. In his foreign policy and in his internal dispute for power. By blood and fire. Subjected to the dictatorship of the old and bloody teacher who now revolts against whoever had summoned her.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.