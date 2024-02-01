Accident in Rosarno later killed two 23-year-olds, according to the findings of the first investigations on the young man driving

At this time all investigations are underway by the Reggio Calabria Prosecutor's Office into the accident that led to the deaths of the two 23 year olds. Their names were Francesco Giovinazzo and Gessica Muià, they had just left the club where the girl celebrated her birthday.

With them there was also the cousin 20-year-old of the boy, who is currently hospitalized at the Metropolitan Hospital of Reggio Calabria and his conditions appear to be serious.

Gessica and Francesca had been engaged for some time. That evening they had gone out with other friends, however celebrate the girl's birthday and on this occasion, he had also asked her to marry her.

She was happy about it and obviously immediately said yes Yes. They also published this very special moment on social media. However, no one would have ever imagined that a few minutes later it would happen the unthinkable.

Once they left the club and said goodbye to everyone else, they got back into their car. It was a Fiat 500 old model.

The investigations and the accident in which the two 23-year-olds died

Francesco Giovinazzo was 23 years old and worked as worker in a local company. From what emerged from the initial information, the boy had not never obtained a driving licence driving and it was also without insurance on the vehicle.

In these hours the doctors are carrying out all the necessary investigations to understand if he was driving the car under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

The accident for the three boys occurred the night between Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st January. Precisely in the town of Rosarno. They were all in the same car and were probably returning to their homes.

When suddenly, the driver lost control of the car. After leaving off road unfortunately, they finished the race against a pylon which runs along the road. When the paramedics arrived, there was nothing left to do for the two 23-year-olds.