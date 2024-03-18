Boyfriends found dead in the garage: what has emerged from the investigations of the last few hours

Investigations into the heartbreaking story of the two are continuing incessantly fiancés found lifeless in the car inside the garage. The investigators are trying to reconstruct their last moments and above all whether it was an accident or an extreme gesture, a hypothesis which seems to be excluded.

Vincenzo and Vida they had been dating for some time. They seemed to be happy and until that day everything was going normally for them. The boy, who was 24 years old, had lost his mother and was an only child. He worked like web designer and he also helped his father in his pizzeria.

The 20-year-old, however, had moved to Caserta from Iran with his family. He was in Naples because he was attending university. A relationship was born between the two young people, which had been going on for some time. On the evening of Friday 15 March, they went out as usual, to be together. Some newspapers claim that there was one among them discussion.

Consequently, they had decided to separate themselves, right in the garage on Via Fosso del Lupo, which belonged to Vincenzo's family. However, what happened is still shrouded in mystery. The hypothesis that seems to be more plausible, is just that it was a heartbreaking one fatalitywhich led to dramatic consequences.

The first to make the terrible discovery was himself Pope by Enzo. The man, not seeing him return home and seeing that he wasn't answering his phone, went out to look for him in the garage. Already from outside he would have heard the engine of the car running. But when he entered he found them both lifeless.

He promptly alerted the health workers and then also tried to revive them alone. From what he wrote The Corriere della SeraEnzo and Vida would have been found in the car, again hugged. They would have left the car running and the carbon monoxidenot having found an outlet, would have first caused them to lose consciousness and then their death.

