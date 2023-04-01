Boyfriends argue in the car and end up in the river: the boy didn’t make it, the girl and a policeman hospitalized

A very serious accident occurred at dawn on Saturday 1 April, in the province of Pordenone. Two fiancés who were arguing in the car ended up in the river and unfortunately the 29-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in the water.

The girl and a policeman who intervened to help them are now both hospitalized in the hospital, waiting for their condition to improve. In the meantime, the agents are at work for rebuild the dynamics.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 5am, Saturday 1st April. Precisely along via Cartiera, in the Rorai Piccolo area, in the municipality of Porciain Pordenone.

The two original boyfriends dominicanhe aged 29 and she aged 24, probably after spending an evening with friends, they were heading to their housing.

However, during the journey between the two began a discussion. Before long, however, the unthinkable happened. The guy driving the vehicle has some lost control.

From what theHandle, after hitting the curb with the wheel, they ended up with the car in the river. The young woman managed to to break free and to ask for help, while the boy remained stuck in the cockpit.

Boyfriends argue and fall into the river: the death of the 29-year-old

A policeman who happened to be passing on that road immediately rushed into the water to to save the 29 year old. The police and paramedics rushed to the scene as a matter of urgency.

Doctors to try to save him, were transporting him to the hospital in code red. However, it was during the journey that the boy exhaled his last breath. Too serious his conditions to be able to survive.

The 24-year-old and also the policeman are both hospitalized for hypothermia. It was the young woman who told how the events unfolded, who would never have expected to experience a loss like that for a fight.