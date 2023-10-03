He Boyfriend’s Day 2023 in Mexico and other Latin American countries is marked by a beautiful tradition in which Lovers show their appreciation by giving blue flowers to their partners. This special date, which It is celebrated on October 3has become an opportunity for express gratitude and affection towards the couple. But what is the story behind this celebration and What meaning do blue flowers have??

Origin of Boyfriend’s Day

He Boyfriend’s Day It has its roots in the response to the celebration of National Girlfriend Day, which became popular in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and Spain on August 1, thanks to the hashtag #nationalgirlfriendday on Twitter. In return, a group of women created the hashtag #nationalboyfriendday. This trend spread quickly, and the idea of ​​giving blue flowers It emerged as an original way to celebrate the date.

Meaning of blue flowers

When a woman gives blue flowers to her boyfriend on Boyfriend’s Day, she is transmitting a message of deep trust and gratitude towards that special person in her life.. The color blue symbolizes tranquility, depth and purity.. It is also a way to repay the gesture of the yellow flowers that the boyfriend possibly gave her in the past. September 21st. It is a gesture that reflects love and appreciation.

Blue flowers to give on Groom’s Day

There are several blue flower options for give away on this special date, and each one has its own meaning:

Blue roses: They represent love, romance and passion.

Blue lilies: They are elegant flowers and symbolize purity, innocence and eternal love.

Blue orchids: Exotic flowers that express beauty, love and passion.

Blue sunflowers: They transmit joy, happiness and love.

Regardless of the type of flower you choose, Giving blue flowers on Boyfriend’s Day is a beautiful way to show how much you love and value your partner.

He Boyfriend’s Day It’s not just limited to romantic couples. This festival evolved over time to include both couples and friends. Therefore, everyone can celebrate this day, expressing their affection and appreciation for their loved ones, close friends and special companions, regardless of their marital status.