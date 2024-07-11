Boyfriend of 19-year-old girl killed by bear in Romania speaks out about attack

The boyfriend of the 19-year-old girl he saw mauled by a brown bear in Romania has revealed details of the incident. reports PROTV News.

The attack happened in Prahova County on July 9. The couple were hiking in the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains along a popular hiking trail when they encountered the bear.

“I wanted to go the other way, but she said, ‘Let’s go this way.’ I said, ‘Let’s go up to the waterfall and have a wonderful day.’ Then everything happened very quickly. I tried to scare the bear away, but something terrible happened,” the young man said.

The bear was approaching quickly, the young people started to run, but the girl tripped and fell. The animal grabbed her leg and dragged her into the thicket. At 2:45 p.m., her boyfriend called emergency services. Rescuers found him unharmed. The girl was lying on the ground 100 meters down the slope from the hiking trail. It was already impossible to help her. She had deep wounds on her leg and back.

Local residents said that the bears in the area of ​​the incident have completely stopped being afraid of people and are rummaging through garbage containers every day. In total, there are about eight thousand brown bears living in Romania. This is the second largest population of these animals in Europe after Russia.

