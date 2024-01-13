Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/13/2024 – 22:01

The boyfriend of Letícia Sakumoto, one of the victims of the helicopter crash, in Paraibuna, São Paulo, posted this Saturday, the 13th, a video in tribute to his ex-partner on social media. “With you I discovered what love is. I love you eternally, my love”, wrote Henrique Thiofilo Stellato, in the caption that accompanies the post.

Henrique, who identifies himself as a member of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), presents in the video a sequence of photos alongside Letícia on outings, trips and in moments of the couple's daily life.

In another publication posted in the early hours of Saturday, Henrique also expressed his feelings of sadness over his girlfriend's death. “Only God knows my suffering. Baby, I’ll take you for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “Love intensely, give value. Be reciprocal. There may not be a tomorrow”, the boy posted, minutes later.

In the comments, many users offered condolences to Letícia and wished Tiago strength. “Also know that you are not alone in dealing with all of this,” wrote one. “People we don’t know share this pain together. I fight for you”, posted another internet user.

Henrique's post was made hours after Letícia's death was confirmed, on Friday, when the Military Police located the helicopter where the young woman, and three other people, including her mother, Luciana Rodzewics, were on board.

The helicopter had taken off from São Paulo, on the 31st, and was destined for the city of Ilhabela, on the north coast of the state. In addition to Letícia and Luciana, the other two victims of the aircraft crash are Rafael Torres (family friend), and Cassiano Teodoro, helicopter pilot.

Before crashing, the aircraft made an emergency landing during the afternoon in a forested area due to bad weather conditions.

Letícia sent messages to her boyfriend via WhatsApp informing him about the situation. The young woman even reported that she was feeling scared, and that they would need to return to São Paulo because the weather prevented the flight to Ilhabela. “We’re coming back,” Letícia wrote to Henrique, before stopping to respond.