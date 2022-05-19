Turkey.- A couple wanted recreate the romantic scene of the TitanicHowever, the story ended in tragedy.

Funkar Ciftci and Mine Dinar, a young couple of 23 years decided to go out to enjoy the night with some drinks.

The couple was walking through the streets and they chose to take a short break at the Izmit Pier in Turkey.

The lovers thought it would be a good idea to recreate the romantic scene from the movie “Titanic” when Jack holds Rose by the waist at the nose of the boat.

The couple fell into the sea / Photo: Capture

So the couple decided to take a boat trip, so the boyfriend tried to do the part. where Rose says “I’m flying”.

But because of the alcohol, the man approached the edge of the boat and They ended up falling into the water.

The emergency team attended the site, unfortunately the boyfriend could no longer get out alivethe night of romance ended as a memory of horror.