Sam Asghari, the 27-year-old boyfriend of Britney Spears, claims on social media that he was rejected for a small role in And just like that…, the reboot of the popular 90s series Sex and the city. Asghari went on to play a physiotherapist for lead character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, but was passed over by 35-year-old Australian actor Ryan Cooper.

