The Argentine forward of Elche Lucas Boyé assured that his team will exhaust, against Athletic, all the chances to win and He trusted that the results of the day accompany achieving permanence. Elche needs to improve the result of Huesca, which hosts Valencia, to continue in the First Division, although there are also other more complicated combinations that can help them even if they lose, such as a possible triple draw with the Huesca and Eibar.

“We are 90 minutes away from ending a beautiful year and hopefully it’s in the best way, getting a victory and finishing where we deserve to be“said the Argentine attacker in statements to the media of the Elche club. Lucas Boyé guaranteed that Elche will make “the greatest possible effort” to secure the three points and that he will go for victory “from minute 1”.

On Athletic, Boyé said that “it is a difficult rival who does not play entering a Cup or relegation. They will come more relaxed and things can flow better. You have to come out with clenched teeth and play as if it were a final, which is what it is, “he argued.

Lucas Boyé showed himself “happy and happy to continue in the club and the city “ after learning that Elche executed the option to purchase Torino and wished he could close the season “achieving the objective”. The attacker, who has scored six goals this season, showed excited by the presence, for the first time in the season, of fans in the stands, although he admitted that he will find it “something rare and beautiful“After so long with the stands empty.” Hopefully they can support us and let’s all celebrate our permanence together, “concluded the Elche forward.