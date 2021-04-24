The team that had the rope around their neck won, the needy, the one who had been without vital signs for weeks. Elche won because it was more intense and successful. Levante gave air to Escribá’s team, which keep believing in salvation after winning seven days later. Lucas Boyé was the franjiverde hero. The Argentine’s goal was worth gold.

The Levante continues in free fall. Paco López insists that his team is not on vacation, but his numbers are scary. He will not suffer because he has a mattress, but at Martínez Valero he chained his third consecutive defeat, the fifth setback in six games. Before Villarreal and Sevilla he had an alibi, before Elche, a depressed team to date, there was no excuse. At least, the whole granota died in the Elche area. He plugged himself into the game too late.

It took Levante 35 minutes to shoot on goal. There is no better example to stage that the Granota team has lacked tension for weeks, no matter how much Paco López insists on touching the fiber of his players and proclaiming from the rooftops that there is no lack of intensity. Elche, mortally wounded and with few resources, needed very little to poke around in the conformity of the Levant. Vezo, after a slip, launched Elche’s lethal counterattack. Tete first found Boyé and the Argentine crossed meters and took out the whip to cross before Aitor. Almost without doing anything, Elche led on the scoreboard. Morales tried to set the alarm clock ten minutes before the break after taking his team’s first shot on goal from the front. Gazzaniga stopped without problems. Few games so placid remembered the Argentine.

Paco López’s talk at halftime must have been harsh, but it hardly had any effect. The game could end in the 66th minute when Tete Morente finished off the wood what could have been 2-0. From tranquility to controversy, minutes that Levante used to connect to the game. First, Vezo saw the red, although the VAR annulled the expulsion because at the origin of the play, the ball touched the referee’s foot. Ten minutes from the end and with the ghosts flying over Martínez Valero, Dani Gómez had the clearest opportunity. The forward stood alone against Gazzaniga, but did not hit the definition. He was injured on that play, after suffering a bad looking injury. Neither the referee nor the VAR intervened. Levante, with the five changes made, was left with ten. There, with nerves and tension, a match that the needy won died.