Friday, August 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boycotts | Yle: Teboil demands millions in compensation from the entrepreneur who switched out of the chain

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Boycotts | Yle: Teboil demands millions in compensation from the entrepreneur who switched out of the chain

According to the entrepreneur from Leppävirta, the contract with Teboil made the dismissal possible. Teboil did not agree to comment on the matter to Yle.

Maintenance chain Teboil has approached several of its former entrepreneurs with compensation claims for the chain they replaced due to boycotts, says Over.

According to Yle, Teboil demands a million euros from the service entrepreneur who switched to St1 on Leppävirra, and for example, just under 140,000 euros from the entrepreneur in Saksala, Lahti.

The entrepreneurs tell Yle that they changed the chain because of the extensive boycotts that started after Russia attacked Ukraine a year ago in the spring. Teboil is owned by the Russian oil company Lukoil.

According to Leppävirta’s former Teboil entrepreneur, there is a clause in his contract with Teboil that allowed dismissal in similar situations, and there is nothing open to interpretation in the matter.

According to Teboil, there have been no extensive boycotts. The company did not agree to comment on the matter to Yle.

See also  Why it is a shame that Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI (just like all Audi diesels) has been deleted

HS has told about the chain changing phenomenon at gas stations last year. At that time, many entrepreneurs said that doing business under the Teboil chain was difficult.

In Helsinki, the Teboil gas station that operated for a long time at Malmi closed in May, but the merchant toldthat the boycott was hardly visible at his station.

#Boycotts #Yle #Teboil #demands #millions #compensation #entrepreneur #switched #chain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Carlos Fávaro defends regulation of B20 biodiesel

Carlos Fávaro defends regulation of B20 biodiesel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result