Boycotts | Yle: Teboil demands millions in compensation from the entrepreneur who switched out of the chain

According to the entrepreneur from Leppävirta, the contract with Teboil made the dismissal possible. Teboil did not agree to comment on the matter to Yle.

Maintenance chain Teboil has approached several of its former entrepreneurs with compensation claims for the chain they replaced due to boycotts, says Over.

According to Yle, Teboil demands a million euros from the service entrepreneur who switched to St1 on Leppävirra, and for example, just under 140,000 euros from the entrepreneur in Saksala, Lahti.

The entrepreneurs tell Yle that they changed the chain because of the extensive boycotts that started after Russia attacked Ukraine a year ago in the spring. Teboil is owned by the Russian oil company Lukoil.

According to Leppävirta’s former Teboil entrepreneur, there is a clause in his contract with Teboil that allowed dismissal in similar situations, and there is nothing open to interpretation in the matter.

According to Teboil, there have been no extensive boycotts. The company did not agree to comment on the matter to Yle.

HS has told about the chain changing phenomenon at gas stations last year. At that time, many entrepreneurs said that doing business under the Teboil chain was difficult.

In Helsinki, the Teboil gas station that operated for a long time at Malmi closed in May, but the merchant toldthat the boycott was hardly visible at his station.