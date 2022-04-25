Boycotts Teboil entrepreneur Jukka Miettinen hits the counter with money shortages, but he doesn’t get rid of the position just about

Teboil is currently looking for entrepreneurs for 18 locations. There are about a hundred Teboil stations in Finland, so almost a fifth of the stations are looking for a new driver.

Tampereen As an entrepreneur at Teboil on Sammonkatu, he started with a lot of hope only a good year ago Jukka Miettinen has decided not to operate the service station. Miettinen says that first Korona taxed visitors and then the boycott of Teboil took the rest of the customers.

“Yes, it has really been reflected in our business. Before, we had about 200 paying customers a day, but now we have about 50 employees. Sales plummeted because of this boycott. ”

Teboil is a subsidiary of the Russian oil company Lukoil and the gas station properties are owned by Teboil. Several unions and interest groups terminated their cooperation agreement with Teboil after Russia invaded Ukraine. Their membership cards used to get a discount on fuel when refueling at Teboil.

Thoughtful says that petrol sales are wholly owned by Teboil and do not bring him a penny as an entrepreneur. The Sammonkatu gas station also has an emergency wash and service station that has employed one person. Miettinen’s wife and daughter have run a gas station café-restaurant.

“In the last year, we worked on new buffet lines that are no longer used at all. We make food in portions if someone wants something, ”says Miettinen.

According to Miettinen, the first setback was already experienced in the autumn of 2021, when the corona transformation of the corona began to spread. There are senior homes next to the gas station that used to have a lot of lunch customers. “First, the elderly stopped going. When it was boycotted, the rest of the customers disappeared. ”

Sammonkadun Teboil had time to catch up for seven months before Miettinen became an entrepreneur. “After all, we had high hopes when we bought equipment for the workshop side, fast washing machines and kitchen furniture for the restaurant. The idea was that loans could sometimes be repaid. ”

Miettinen will terminate his contract with Teboil as early as the end of February, but will have six months’ notice. “It would go until the end of August, but I’ve asked Teboil to get rid of it earlier.”

He is not the only one to come up with the same solution, as Teboil is currently looking for an entrepreneur for 18 locations. There are about a hundred Teboil stations in Finland, so almost a fifth of the stations are looking for a new retailer. This is despite the fact that Teboil has agreed with the Teboil Retailers Association that it will not charge sales-related rents, store site fees or marketing fees to Teboil retailers during March-May.

“No rent is charged, but all sorts of software fees and more go on all the time. The costs of the station are also high, you have to pay for electricity, district heating and cash register systems, which make thousands of euros a month. The money is running out and I can’t keep it anymore. I have already borrowed about 90,000 euros to get the bills paid and keep the company afloat. ”

Thoughtful is a conglomerate who also runs a camping site in Pahkalanniemi, Parkano. He also manages the property, such as plowing and sanding in various parts of Pirkanmaa. “Not enough time is enough for all this. We would rather go with the whole team to work in Parkano now. ”

In addition to the war between Korona and Ukraine, Miettinen is also a bit bitter for the tram. “Ratikka has killed the traffic on Sammonkatu. I myself lived on Sammonkatu more than 30 years ago, when Teboil was in a very busy position. I lived in the hope that it would still be, but the whole of Sammonkatu is completely dead today. ”