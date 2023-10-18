The philosopher Slavoj Zizek during his speech at the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair, yesterday, Tuesday. Arne Dedert (Picture Alliance/Getty Images)

The conflict between Israel and Hamas leads to the beginning of the Frankfurt Book Fair, the most important in the world in its sector, which starts this Wednesday involved in a bitter controversy. The cancellation of this Friday’s ceremony in which the LiBeraturpreis prize was to be awarded to the Palestinian writer Adania Shibli has been joined by the boycott of several Arab publishing groups and the refusal to participate by Malaysia, which has announced that it is protesting against “the clear support of the organizers for Israel”, and of Indonesia, which was a guest country in 2015.

In the midst of growing divisions in the world due to the conflict in the Middle East, the opening ceremony of the fair, held this Tuesday night with political authorities, became an unusual setting for controversy. The Slovenian writer and philosopher Slavoj Zizek took advantage of his speech to remember the suffering of Palestinian civilians, which provoked boos from part of the audience and the angry response from one of the attendees, the Commissioner for Anti-Semitism of the State of Hesse, Uwe Becker. , who stood up from his chair to yell at the author who was “relativizing” Hamas’ crimes. The Slovenian condemned the terrorist attacks, but stressed that we must also listen to the Palestinians and take into account the context and background if we want to understand the conflict.

Zizek, who spoke almost at the end of the event as a prominent representative of Slovenia, this year’s guest country at the fair, repeated over and over again that he condemned the actions of Hamas and that he was not relativizing anything, but the atmosphere was so heated that some of the invited personalities, such as the mayor of Frankfurt, Mike Josef, stood up and left in protest. Already before the interruption, the philosopher had criticized the fact that all the previous speakers had talked about Israel but none of the Palestinians and had described as “scandalous” the decision not to honor Shibli at the fair.

After Zizek, the fair director, Jürgen Boos, closed the ceremony, beginning by saying that the philosopher’s words were “freedom of expression” and that one had to “be able to express them.” “It’s important that we listen to each other,” he added. Among the invited authorities was Claudia Roth, Secretary of State for Culture, who replaced the presence of the Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, precisely visiting Israel to show Germany’s unconditional support.

Boos is the focus of criticism from hundreds of authors and editors around the world, who regret that the organization of the fair, which this year celebrates its 75th edition, has chosen a side in the conflict. “The Frankfurt Book Fair positions itself with complete solidarity on the side of Israel,” the organization posted on Instagram on Saturday quoting Boos, who is also president of LitProm, the literary association that awards the LiBeraturpreis. In fact, the fair program was modified at the last minute to give more visibility to Jewish voices.

One of the main draws of this edition is the presence of Salman Rushdie, who has barely appeared in public since he was attacked in the summer of 2022 while giving a conference in New York. The author of satanic verses He will receive the Peace Prize of the German Booksellers and will speak on Saturday about his new book, in which he reflects on the attack that left him blind in one eye.

The LiBeraturpreis is an award given by LitProm to writers from the global south and which this year went to a novel by Adania Shibli published in Spanish with the title A minor detail (Tin Sheet). The book chronicles the 1949 gang rape and murder of a Palestinian girl at the hands of Israeli soldiers. The delivery ceremony had to be held this Friday within the framework of the fair, but LitProm announced a few days ago that he had decided to cancel it due to the war between Israel and Hamas and that “he is looking for a suitable format and framework for the event later.”

Shibli’s novel had already generated controversy in the country after its German translation was published last year. One of the prize jurors, Ulrich Noller, resigned in protest against the decision to award him the award. He and other critics then pointed out that it contained anti-Semitic narratives. On the other hand, other reviews in the German press did not even mention this supposed subtext. Shibli, 49, who lives between Berlin and Jerusalem, has not appeared in public since the controversy broke out last Friday, but through his German editors he has expressed his disagreement with the decision not to celebrate the award ceremony during the fair.

This Monday several authors and editors from around the world have accused an open letter to the Frankfurt Book Fair to “silence” Palestinian voices. The signatories, who are already close to 1,000 people, regret that it has “closed its space” to Shibli and his novel, ask for a rectification and remember that the organization “has the responsibility, as a major international book fair, to create spaces for “Palestinian writers share their thoughts, feelings and reflections on literature in these terrible and cruel times, not shut them down.” In addition to the delivery ceremony, a public debate with Shibli and his German translator, Günther Orth, was scheduled to be held, which has also been cancelled. Among the signatories of the letter critical of the fair are at least three winners of the Nobel Prize in literature: Abdulrazak Gurnah, Annie Ernaux and Olga Tokarczuk.

“I am very disappointed that [los países que han anunciado el boicot] Do not come for geopolitical reasons,” Jürgen Boos said at the inauguration. “They don’t understand that we feel sorry for the victims on both sides, but that we are firmly on Israel’s side,” added his deputy Torsten Casimir. All German political parties and a majority of public opinion have clearly stood in favor of Israel since the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7 and have stressed its right to defend itself.

The war has brought to the fore the divisions among German cultural institutions over unconditional support for Israel. Several recent examples testify to how Germany closely monitors any artistic expression that could be considered suspected of anti-Semitism. Last year, the contemporary art exhibition Documenta decided to cover a mural containing figures offensive to Jews with black cloth. The commissioners, the Indonesian collective Ruangrupa, were accused of inviting organizations that are in some way linked to the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, described as anti-Semitic by the German Parliament, which calls for a boycott of Israel for the occupation of territory Palestinian. In another example of cancellation of cultural expressions suspected of inciting hatred against the Jewish community, a German theater withdrew an award from British playwright Caryl Churchill a few months ago after discovering that she supports organizations that defend Palestinian rights and classifying that support of antisemitism.

