Highlights: Uproar over an advertisement by Tata’s famous jewelery brand Tanishq

#BoycottTanishq is trending on Twitter due to this advertisement

Tanishq is facing allegations of promoting love jihad in the country.

The company removed the advertisement after an uproar on social media

new Delhi

The uproar has started over an advertisement by Tanishq, the famous jewelery brand of the Tata group. #BoycottTanishq is trending on Twitter due to this advertisement. Tanishq is facing allegations of promoting love jihad in the country. The company has removed this advertisement after the resentment of people on social media. Tanishq released a new advertisement for its promotion. It depicts a Hindu girl marrying a Muslim boy (Interfaith Marriage). On this, people started trolling Tanishq on Twitter.

The advertisement featured a Hindu woman’s ceremonial ceremony of conceiving. This girl is married in a Muslim family. In this, keeping in mind the Hindu culture, the Muslim family is shown performing all the rituals according to Hinduism. In this advertisement, a pregnant woman asks her mother-in-law, mother does not even have this ritual in your house, to which her mother-in-law answers that the ritual of keeping the daughter happy is in every house.

Tanishq has named the advertisement Ekatvam. After seeing this, users got so angry that #BoycottTanishq started trending on Twitter. After the controversy escalated, Tanishq has removed the video from his YouTube channel.

Shashi Tharoor furious over trolls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed the trolls over Tanishq’s advertisement. He tweeted, ‘Hindutva brigade has sought to boycott Tanishq due to this advertisement beautifully showcasing Hindu-Muslim unity. If they have so much trouble with Hindu-Muslim unity, then why don’t they boycott India as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the whole world. At the same time, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has also criticized those who demanded the Boycott by tweeting on it.

Social media debate

The debate over advertising is hot on social media as well. Some are promoting it as love jihad and some are calling it anti-Hindu. Many people have demanded Boycott of this brand, talking about not buying Tanishq’s jewelry. Tanishq is trending on Twitter. In protest against this advertisement, some users wrote that why do they always show only Muslim husband and Hindu wife, why not Hindu husband and Muslim wife? One user wrote that if the Hindu husband and Muslim wife had been shown in it, the country would have been burnt by now.