While Diego Maradona was forever becoming a genius and an artist, in 1986, Qatar had just over 350,000 inhabitants. Less than, for example, most of the suburbs of Buenos Aires. And football, a modest inheritance from the British occupation, was a nascent expression, beyond what had already been built. one of the greatest wonders in the history of the Youth World Cups: he was runner-up in Australia 1981. It was recently defeated by West Germany in the final.

Qatar – if the growing boycott in Europe fails – it will become the smallest, youngest and least populated country to host a World Cup.

He is so young that it seems incredible that he already organizes a World Cup for seniors (in 1995 it was the headquarters of the Sub 20, won by Argentina, led by José Pekerman). Following the British decision to leave the Persian Gulf in 1971, it joined the Federation of the Arab Emirates of the Persian Gulf (born in 1968). Obtained its independence (in 1971), Qatar withdrew from the Federation, signed a treaty of friendship with the British, and joined the Arab League and the UN. And soon in FIFA, of course.

Since then, under the protection of the millions generated by the oil that springs from its soils, the country did not stop growing: in its economy, in its infrastructure, in its population, in its ability to show itself to the world from its modest space. It is a short territory: 11,571 square kilometers (half of the province of Tucumán, the smallest in Argentina). For this reason, many analysts point out that especially the traffic and some places of entertainment will collapse on the occasion of the great event of the most popular of sports.

Sebastián Tagliabué, a striker forged in Colegiales, knows the region a lot. And although he is not so well known in our corners, he knew how to make a place on the pedestal: among the Argentine historical scorers he has only ten ahead. Almost all surnames that do not need a name: Messi, Di Stéfano, Agüero, Bianchi, Delio Onnis (megafigure in French football between 66 and 86), Kempes, Batistuta, Maradona, Labruna and Higuaín. These days he plays in the League of the United Arab Emirates, in Al Nasr. He recently told Clarín his opinion regarding this particularity.

-How do you see Qatar, a neighboring country, as an organizer?

-I have many doubts about that, it is a tremendously small country. It’s going to be crazy, the traffic will be unbearable and all the time jammed. In my opinion, people should stay here in the Emirates and travel to Qatar only on the day of the game that they go to see. Here in the Emirates there are millions of things to see and do.

Almost all Qataris are Muslim. In addition to the native Arabs, there are many foreigners who work in the country’s oil industry. Arabic is the official language, but English is also spoken by almost the entire population. Curious detail: it is estimated that there are more than 10,000 Spanish speakers. Of the 2,641,669 inhabitants (according to the 2017 census) of This country that has the highest per capita income in Asia and the sixth in the world, just over 20% was born under its sky.

The rest of the inhabitants are foreigners willing to do business or hired to provide services and / or perform activities that Qataris choose not to do. And immigrant workers don’t have a good time: according to the organization Play Fair Qatar In the construction of stadiums and other infrastructure, it is estimated that up to 7,000 workers will die, most of them from Nepal, India and Bangladesh. The newspaper The Guardian, from the United Kingdom, said that 6,500 have already died. And that data made several elite players react to make the issue visible.

Qatar will offer luxury stadiums. But beyond the economic cost, or the architectural beauties, that pain is multiplied. FIFA, inclined to sanction demonstrations against its organizations this time he decided to be silent.

Behind there are also scraps of the previous management. The designation of Qatar as the headquarters generated risks. Everything that followed that FIFA decision was controversial and scandal, with the FIFAGate included, which brought down almost all the leaders of those days. That December 2, 2010 was the beginning of the end of an era in the largest multinational sports and big business. Nothing would be the same. In the fourth round of voting, Qatar beat the United States 14-8. South Korea, Japan and Australia, the other candidates, had already fallen by the wayside in the previous rounds.

The World Cup, due to climatic reasons (the oppressive heat of Qatar), is scheduled to be played between November 21 and December 18 next year. While the complaints rain and also while the pandemic is a ghost that flies over. Never a World Cup was so complex in its previous one.

