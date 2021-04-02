M.he French National Assembly approved the third lockdown in France with 348 votes and nine against. The opposition MPs boycotted the vote in protest that Parliament was not involved in the decision-making process. Schools, kindergartens, crèches and most shops across the country will close this Saturday. The shops are to remain closed until the end of April, and face-to-face teaching in elementary schools and kindergartens will resume in the last week of April. The third wave hit France with full force.

50,659 new cases of infection have been reported in the past 24 hours. President Emmanuel Macron had previously admitted in a televised address that the previous restrictions such as the evening curfew and shop closings in areas with particularly high levels of infection would not be sufficient to stop the spread of the British virus mutant. More than 80 percent of the infections are now due to the British mutant.

“The month of April will be crucial,” said President Macron on Wednesday evening. In the future, there will be a strict travel ban throughout the country, and everyone is only allowed to move freely within ten kilometers of their home during the day. There is still a curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The hated exit certificates, which made life difficult for many French during the first lockdown, should not be reintroduced, as the President emphasized. He decided to trust the citizens.

The security forces would only control to prevent gatherings in public places and excessive alcohol consumption. Macron announced that the new restrictions would be accompanied by an intensified vaccination campaign. “By the summer all French people over the age of 18 who wish to have been vaccinated,” he promised. If the country remains “united and in solidarity” in the face of the new deprivations, “we will soon see light at the end of the tunnel”.

There will be a gradual opening between mid-May and summer. He admitted, “We could have done better, we made mistakes. That’s true. ”According to a survey by the Odoxa Institute for“ Le Figaro ”and“ France Info ”, 70 percent of the French are in favor of the third lockdown. 53 percent of respondents expressed doubts as to whether the restrictions will be sufficient. 46 percent said they did not want to fully respect the restrictions.