Boycott NBA stars return to the fields after three days of boycott: “I will never forget those weights”

Basketball League The NBA playoffs will continue tonight in Finnish time after three days of boycotts.

The games went unplayed for three days as players protested a case where police fired blackheads Jacob Blakea several times on the back. Blake survived but is paralyzed.

The shooting of Blake has once again brought to the surface the discrimination and police violence experienced by blacks.

The league and the players ’association stressed that they would do even more work to promote social justice and equality between races.

Chairman of the Players Association and star player in the Oklahoma City Thunder Chris Paul said the solidarity shown by the players was unprecedented in his experience.

Paul has been in charge of the association since 2013 and has played as an NBA professional for 15 years.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I will never forget those weights, ”Paul said.

Paulin according to NBA players are tired of seeing repeated police violence against blacks.

“Everyone just expects us to be ok with it because we get paid a lot of money,” Paul smiled.

According to Paul, the players decided to continue the season because playing matches gives better visibility to demand changes in society.

“We will continue to play, but at the same time we will also ensure that our voices are heard,” Paul stressed.

NBA: n The playoffs continue tonight with the Milwaukee Bucks – Orlando Magic match. In addition, the Houston Rockets – Oklahoma and Los Angeles Lakers – Portland Trail Blazers will be played next night in Finnish time.

The Miami Heat, reigning champion Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics have already secured their place in the second round of the playoffs.

The NBA playoffs will be played this year due to a coronavirus pandemic to empty spectators in Orlando.