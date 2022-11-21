Almost 2.2 million people watched the opening game of the World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador via NPO1 yesterday, Stichting KijkOnderzoek (SKO) reports.

Apart from the NOS Journaal at 8 p.m., the football match was by far the most watched program of the day. The previews and afterthoughts were also popular with 867,000 and 1.8 million viewers respectively. The game ended in a 0-2 victory for Ecuador. The Dutch national team will play for the first time this afternoon at 5 p.m. against Senegal.

The World Cup in Qatar is controversial because of human rights violations in the wealthy oil state. There were sounds of a boycott here and there. For example, some catering establishments do not broadcast the matches. But none of that appears on TV. In comparison: the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, between host country Russia and Saudi Arabia, attracted a lot less interest in the Netherlands with one million viewers.

That was on a Thursday afternoon, instead of a Sunday. Which may also have played a role: the Netherlands was not present at that World Cup. Qatar and Ecuador are also in the same group as the Orange this year. In 2010, more than 2.1 million viewers saw the opening match between hosts South Africa and Mexico and four years earlier, Germany started the World Cup against Costa Rica with almost 2.8 million viewers.

How long viewers lingered yesterday is not disclosed. In the Al Bayt stadium, many people had seen the poor state of the Qatari national team after one half. They left their spot early.

