The hours before England-Iran were full of unknowns. One was cleared up just three hours before the match began: pressure from FIFA put an end to the idea that Harry Kane would wear the rainbow armband of OneLove. The other, more thorny, was not resolved until the Iranian anthem began to play, and it was seen that its soccer players were not singing.

The team led by Carlos Queiroz has experienced some very difficult days since it arrived in Doha and the press conferences began in which they faced questions from English journalists about the situation in their country. Mahsa Amini, 22, died on 16 September after being detained by morality police for wearing the hijab the wrong way. That triggered a wave of protests led by women, which the regime is cracking down on with great force. The Revolutionary Guard has arrested thousands of people and has killed several hundred.

Journalists have repeatedly asked the Iranian players what they thought of what was happening in their country, and if they planned to make any protest gestures in the World Cup window. They have been prudent but determined. They are distressed and saddened by what is happening in Iran, they want the people to get the change they are demanding. But his position is extremely delicate, as Queiroz explained after the match: “They don’t know what these guys are going through behind the scenes just because they want to play football. Whatever they say, they are going to want to kill them”.

They never wanted to answer what they would do when the anthem played before the first game. They said they should discuss it among themselves. When those notes were heard yesterday at 4:00 p.m. Qatari time at the Khalifa International Stadium, their decision was seen in their mouths. They did not move.

Upstairs, in one of the stands, a couple of hundred Iranian supporters accompanied the protest with whistles, boos, shouts and raised fingers. The footballers were not alone. Queiroz understands very well the storm in which his players are submerged: “Please, the teachers, the moralists, let the boys play. These guys just want to play.” The Portuguese also understands the emotional intensity that runs through the stands. At one point in the second half, clearly behind on the scoreboard, he stopped watching the game and turned to the Iranian fans, clenched his fists, raised his arms, applauded and blew kisses. They responded by cheering harder. They are not alone.

