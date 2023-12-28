Mikhail Boyarsky was discharged from the hospital after a routine examination and is at home

Actor Mikhail Boyarsky has been discharged from the hospital after hospitalization and has already returned home. About this publication “Fontanka” said State Duma deputy and son of the artist Sergei Boyarsky.

“Dad is home, everything is fine. The play will be performed on the 31st,” he added.

The hospitalization of Mikhail Boyarsky became known on December 28. Then the Telegram channel “112” said that he was urgently taken to one of the medical institutions in St. Petersburg in a moderate condition; the artist needed to visit the hospital due to heart problems. This is the second time he has been hospitalized in the past month.

However, information later appeared that Mikhail Boyarsky was re-hospitalized as part of a routine examination.