GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Boyacá Patriots of Colombian First Division footballshowed a good level on the field of the Armando “Kory” Leyson stadium, and with a pair of goals from Mateo Rodas, they headed to a 5-2 victory over Agricultores de Guasavewho are preparing to make their debut in the Second Division Premier Serie “A” in two months.

The challenge

The pupils of the Colombian Aquivaldo Mosquera were in charge of scoring the first goal of the match when In the 10th minute, with a pass from Édgar “Chocho” Verduzco, Julián Jiménez appeared to score the 1-0.

But the South American team never let down its guard and in the 24th minute of running time, in a free kick play, Mateo Rodas scored the equalizing goal.

After the goal, the central referee, Artemio Espinoza, gave time for hydration and resuming the action, in the 28th minute the same Mateo Rodas scored the 2-1, and thus went to the break.

Presentation of the Boyacá Patriots and Guasave Farmers teams. Vicente Guerrero.

In the second half, Edgar Verduzco, at 62 minutes of running time, caught the Colombian defense off guard to tie the game at two goals.

In the 77th minute, Fabián Moreno was in charge of making it 3-2 and when the match was in the final stretch, the Patriotas team made it 4-2, and in the last seconds of the game the final score was 5-2.

Fans gathered at the Armando “Kory” Leyson Castro stadium to watch the match between Patriota de Boyacá and Agricultores de Guasave. Vicente Guerrero.

The authority

The match was sanctioned by Guasave’s Artemio Espinoza, who was supported by Jesús López, Wilmer Cuevas and as fourth referee, Agustín Navarrete.

What’s coming

On Saturday, August 3, the Guasave Farmers will face the Legends of the Eagles of America at Kuroda Park.