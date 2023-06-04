After concluding the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League, the semifinal homers began. It will be until next Sunday June 11 when Boyaca Chico receive to millionaires in it Independence Stadium for Date 5 of B Group.
The checkered They come from a scoreless tie against the Independent Medellin in it Atanasio Girardot Stadiumwith which they are second in Group B with five points.
On the other hand, The Blue Ballet came back from 2-1 cali america in the campin. Adrian Ramos opened the blackboard in favor of the visit, but fernando uribe and Daniel Catano they sealed the flip. With this victory, the albiazules are at the top of Group B with ten units.
Date: Sunday, June 11
location: Tunja, Boyacá
Stadium: The independence
Schedule: 6:30 p.m.
Referee: to be defined
Channel: Win Sports+
online streaming: Win Sports+
BOYACÁ CHICÓ: 0 wins
MILLIONAIRE: 4 wins
TIES: 1 draw
BOYACÁ CHICÓ: EGPEE
MILLIONAIRE: GGGEE
The team led by mario garcia He arrived in the capital of Antioquia with the intention of adding without being able to pierce the networks. Despite the insistence, the goalkeeper Rogerio Caicedo reacted correctly. Already in the final minutes, Boy He had options to take the win, but Geimer Balanta and Elkin Mosquera they were not accurate. In the end, the checkered they ended all hope of DIM to continue in contention to reach the final, while they hope to return to a title fight after 15 years.
Goalie: Rogerio Caicedo
defenses: Henry Plazas, Elkin Mosquera, Eduardo Banguero, Delvin Alfonzo
midfielders: Kevin Londono, Fran Lozano, Sebastian Tamara
strikers: Wilmar Cruz, Gimer Balanta, Louis Pena
substitutes: Galileo Del Castillo, Sebastián Colón, Víctor Soto, Mauricio Liñán, Víctor Hinestroza, Agustín Aleo, José Soto
After the victory over cali americathe brazilian coach Alberto Gamero He gave his impressions about the meeting.
“You have to go game by game, today there were discomforts, blows, we are going to look, there is no time for anything. The group is motivated and happy. I tell them that if they are like this what they have to do is prepare well and they do it “he commented.
about the attic John Vargasthe coach assured that he asked the Costa Rican team to leave him for the finals, without being successful, also about Daniel Catano He confessed that they planned to give him minutes.
Goalie: Alvaro Montero
defenses: Andrés Llinas, Stiven Vega, Jorge Arias, Elvis Perlaza
midfielders: Larry Vasquez, Daniel Giraldo, David Silva
strikers: Fernando Uribe, Beckham Castro, Luis Paredes
substitutes: Omar Bertel, Luis Ruiz, Yuber Quiñones, Daniel Cataño, Juan Pereira, Juan Moreno, Óscar Cortés, Leo Castro
Millionaires 2-1 Boyacá Chico
