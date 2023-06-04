🇨🇴 DRAW WITHOUT GOALS AT ATANASIO! Independiente Medellín and Boyacá Chicó tied 0-0 for date 4 of the home runs. With this result, the ‘Powerful’ was eliminated from the championship. pic.twitter.com/pIjDj8BYom — All Ball (@todo_balon) June 4, 2023

🎊Today we wish a happy birthday to one of our strikers MAURICIO LIÑAN!🎊 pic.twitter.com/atXsSXVaYQ — BOYACÁ CHICÓ FC (@BCHICOFCOFICIAL) May 29, 2023

“You have to go game by game, today there were discomforts, blows, we are going to look, there is no time for anything. The group is motivated and happy. I tell them that if they are like this what they have to do is prepare well and they do it “he commented.

about the attic John Vargasthe coach assured that he asked the Costa Rican team to leave him for the finals, without being successful, also about Daniel Catano He confessed that they planned to give him minutes.