Saturday, November 12, 2022
Boyaca Chico vs. Huila: an incognito DT in the final of B

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in Sports
Boyacá Chicó

Boyacá Chicó

Photo:

Twitter: @Bchicooficial

Boyaca Chico

The first leg was played in Tunja.

The coach of Millionaires, Alberto Gamero, was this Friday in the stands of the La Independencia stadium in Tunja to witness the first leg of the Primera B final between Boyacá Chicó and Atlético Huila.

Gamero attended the match that the local team won 1-0 with both Sebastian Tamara, which he scored in the 40th minute of the second half.
old acquaintance

Alberto Gamero took over the technical direction of Boyacá Chicó in 2006, and in a matter of two years, he managed to position the Boyacá institution at its best.

He took the club to the top thanks to the final he played in the first half of 2008 against America of Cali and beating a historic rival in the penalty shootout. He was the first technical director who led the team to play and dream in a Libertadores Cup.

In 2013, Alberto Gamero left the technical direction of Boyacá Chicó, and although nine years have passed, the samarium does not forget his beginnings as a strategist, since taking the reins of the chessboard was his third experience on the bench.

