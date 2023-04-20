Boyaca Chico vs. America, live: follow the League live

Boyacá Chicó receives América de Cali this Wednesday, in a match pending date 12 of the 2023-I League. The game is played at the La Independencia stadium, in Tunja.

The match had initially been scheduled for Good Friday, but was postponed due to religious celebrations that took place in the capital of the Boyacá department.

The two teams also have another postponed game. Chicó must visit Unión Magdalena and América could not play on Sunday against Nacional due to the violent acts of the Los del Sur bar.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Boyacá Chicó and América de Cali