Boyacá Chicó receives resignation from Mario García and announces its new coach

Boyacá Chicó announced this Thursday that the Mexican coach Mario García is no longer the team’s coach. Belmer Aguilar, also a former player, will be in charge of taking his place.

Chicó, led by García, was the revelation team of Liga Igetting into the semifinal home runs adding 30 points in 20 rounds of ‘all against all’.

However, the great challenge of the season for the checkered team is permanence, so they must add to the reclassification table. That is the challenge of Belmer Aguilar.

