Boyacá Chicó receives resignation from Mario García and announces its new coach

August 18, 2023
Boyacá Chicó receives resignation from Mario García and announces its new coach

Boyacá Chico

Boyacá Chicó.

Photo:

DIMAYOR AND MILLIONAIRE FC PRESS

Boyacá Chico.

The checkered box announced the movement through a statement.

Boyacá Chicó announced this Thursday that the Mexican coach Mario García is no longer the team’s coach. Belmer Aguilar, also a former player, will be in charge of taking his place.

Technician change at El Chicó

Boy

Chicó, led by García, was the revelation team of Liga Igetting into the semifinal home runs adding 30 points in 20 rounds of ‘all against all’.

However, the great challenge of the season for the checkered team is permanence, so they must add to the reclassification table. That is the challenge of Belmer Aguilar.

More news

SPORTS
*With Soccer

