Boyacá Chicó put conditions and takes the first firm step in the end of the B

Boyaca Chico took the first step by defeating in the first leg of the Primera B final against Athletic Huila1-0, this Friday at Tunja.

the visitor with Guillermo Britos and Blas Diaz attack, but the local entered with the initiative and with the options to score.

(I hammered, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party)

(Mourning: soccer player would have committed suicide for not being taken into account in his team)

At 10 minutes, Romir Balanta He sent a center to the head of Brayan Moreno, who barely passed the side of the opita goal.

Both teams tried to go for the victory, but the score at the end of the first half closed with a fair 0-0.

Almost no

By the second period, Chicó loosened up more, opted to send more people to the attack and this was felt by Huila, who withdrew.

Edward Banguero appeared only after a filtered pass from Romir Balanta and goalkeeper Figueroa saved.

Huila had the clearest with Guillermo Britos. His shot hit the vertical in a miscalculation of Roger Caicedo.

Támara unbalanced the score, after easily entering the rival area and with an accurate shot, overcoming Jhon Figueroa’s resistance.

A Jesus Arrieta they annulled him 2-0 for committing a childish hand before making the score.

The second leg will be next Wednesday in Neiva.

(Melissa Martínez continues to warm up the networks with her photographs)(Luis Enrique: the phrase that raised a welt: is he the best in the world?, video)

Sports