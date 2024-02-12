You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Boyacá Chicó.
DIMAYOR AND PRESS MILLONARIOS FC
Boyacá Chicó.
The Boyacense team took a turn in the technical direction.
Only five dates were enough for the first Colombian soccer coach to be fired. Boyacá Chicó made the decision to dispense with Miguel Caneo due to the poor results of the club that has lost 4 games and tied one.
Given this, the Boyacense club began to work to find a replacement for the Argentine coach and this Monday they confirmed the arrival of Jhon Jaime Gómez as a new technician.
“The 'arrow' is Chess, Professor Gómez returns to chess to be the technical director (e) after his last stint at the institution in the 2023 season.”
The coach returns to the checkered institution where he served as head coach between 2017 and 2020 and where he was able to promote the club twice, but was also relegated to the team in 2019.
In Chicó, the 'Arrow' would direct 130 matches between the first and second divisions of which 45 were wins, 40 draws and 45 were losses.
Before his departure in 2020, Gómez took the position of Mario García's second coach between 2021 and 2023 where the team would be promoted again last year and remained in first place for 2024 after good results.
Chicó is last in the tournament with only one point and on the following date they will play against Independiente Medellín.
The “Arrow” is Chess 💙🧡
ó
Professor Gómez returns to chess to be the technical director (e), after his last stint at the institution in the 2023 season. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0NKrP7TD7k
— BOYACÁ CHICÓ FC (@BCHICOFCOFICIAL) February 12, 2024
