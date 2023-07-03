A boy who disappeared on the beach is found by Federica Sciarelli

A 15-year-old boy who had vanished into thin air while at the beach with his parents was found by Federica Sciarelli, journalist and presenter of Who has seen?the historic Rai 3 program that deals precisely with finding missing people.

The story took place yesterday, Sunday 2 July, on the stretch of beach that goes from Maccarese to Passoscuro, on the Lazio coast.

The alarm was triggered around 1pm when the boy disappeared from sight of his parents, who immediately alerted 112. Within half an hour, Coast Guard and fire brigade vehicles were immediately activated with bathers and workers of the factories that collaborated in the research.

While a fire brigade helicopter was flying over the area, Federica Sciarelli noticed a bewildered boy on the beach, who had walked for five kilometers evidently losing his bearings.

“It was exciting, we know and understand the panic that parents take” declared the journalist, who then recounts: “I was on the same coast, I had to do something, my friends and I were about to leave, when we said : Let’s go for a walk”.

“How exciting, when I saw it I had no doubts. He was very scared, it took us a while to gain his trust ”adds the presenter.

The boy who disappeared on the coast of Rome is fine. While the search was underway, he was spotted around 4pm on the beach #Palidoro in front of the “Bambino Gesù” hospital from #FedericaSciarelliwho stayed with him while his parents arrived. #Who has seen https://t.co/TMUheilFy1 – Who has seen? (@chilhavistorai3) July 2, 2023

“I was looking for a shell,” said the 15-year-old when he was found around 4pm, disoriented and with his back and feet burned by the sun.

“Day full of emotions! I witnessed the discovery of a 15 year old boy. Luckily for him in Maccarese, by the sea, there was Federica Sciarelli who stopped him, taking him back to his loved ones, while everyone had been looking for him, for hours, even with helicopters” wrote a colleague of Federica Sciarelli on social media, whose tweet it was then also relaunched by the account of Who has seen?.