He uses makeup like the Maneskins to emulate his musical idols but is attacked by bullies. A 12-year-old boy was the victim of a homophobic attack on the southern outskirts of Rome by a group of peers who offended, surrounded and beat him just because he had chosen to emulate the style of the Maneskin group.

With him there were some friends who tried to defend him but were in turn the object of offenses, slaps and pushes. The 12-year-old’s mother tells the story in an interview with The Republic: “My son was in the park celebrating the end of school with a bunch of friends. A large group of peers from another school approached and started to provoke them. They did not answer, then the launch of the eggs started, which hit my son and left him with a bruise, he was alone with 4 girls ”.

The boy has long hair and according to his mother he loves to wear nail polish and eyeliner: «He was made up like his myths, the Maneskins». His style never caused anyone any trouble until the day of the attack. The woman says that he would have been pushed and offended: “Fr *** o di m * rda, lousy gay, you are male or female”, these are the terrible words addressed to the boy.