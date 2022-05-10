The mother of a six-year-old boy in Michigan, United States, faces charges of second-degree child abuse after he your son mistakenly brought gummies to school that contained marijuana and intoxicated at least five of his schoolmates.

The events occurred on April 29 at Edgerton Elementary School when at least 18 children began to present nausea and lethargy. Four of them were taken to the hospital due to the intensity of their symptoms.

Initially, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, authorities initially believed the children suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Nevertheless, the investigations allowed to demonstrate that the minors had consumed THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, a substance that, according to ‘People’, is part of cannabis plants.

drugs with marijuana

According to the local newspaper ‘WNEM’, the mother of the minor who brought the marijuana gummies to school had bought a bottle of THC in August 2021.

The woman used this product to incorporate it into her gummies. Later, she left the gummies in a jar that was visible to her son.

The six-year-old found the rubber bands and took them to school to share them with his classmates. It was there that the poisoning of several children in the classroom of 24 students occurred.

“The sheriff’s office believes that each gum the children ingested could have up to 30 milligrams of THC.“, affirmed the newspaper ‘WNEM’.

37-year-old Melinda Gatica was arraigned on a charge of second degree child abuse after police say 5 children were hospitalized after consuming edibles she allegedly made.https://t.co/VPwZKmAr6W — KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) May 5, 2022

Melinda Gatica, as the mother of the minor who inadvertently intoxicated her classmates with the gummies was identified, turned herself in to the authorities on May 4.

Now, the woman faces charges of child abuse in the second degree, a crime that the legislation punishes with up to ten years in prison.

“If you’re going to make edibles, eat gummies, you have to keep them safe,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

