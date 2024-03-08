United States.- After the death of Akira Toriyamacreator of dragon ballsocial media users remembered how anime and manga have impacted their lives, as in the case of an American boy who survived an attack by African bees thanks to the technique of his favorite character, Vegeta.

X users shared the old news of the year 2017, about a child who used a “technique” of a character of Dragon Ball Z.

The boy named Andrew Kunzfrom Fénix, when he was eleven years old, told the media that, during the attack of African bees, He used Vegeta's technique.

The events occurred when he was playing with his friend and both fired a compressed air gun at an old abandoned vehicle.

However, The car was not empty, since inside there was a nest of Africanized beeswhich also They are known as “killer bees”being one of the most dangerous in the world as it is a cross between violent and aggressive species.

The swarm of hundreds of bees left in the direction of the childrenreaching Andrew who suffered up to 400 stings. Incredibly, he managed to survive and was admitted to intensive care.

Andrew Kunz survived an attack by a swarm of killer bees / Photo: Capture

Nevertheless, Andrew explained to the media that he had to “raise his ki”since the boy claimed that he survived the bee attack thanks to Dragon Ball Z.

Andrew pointed out that it was the only way he imagined, copying an attack from your favorite Dragon Ball Z characterthe proud Saiyan named Vegeta.

Vegeta raising his ki / Photo: Capture

“I'm Andrew, but you can call me Vegeta“was the boy's response, smiling at the cameras.

Andrew performed the technique called “Maximum Power”which is a variant of the Super Saiyan by controlling his ki, which is the life energy used by Dragon Ball characters.

