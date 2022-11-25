Australia.- a python the dimensions of a small car fiercely attacked a child 5 year old Australian who fortunately survived.

The events occurred in the city of Byron Bay, Australia where the infant was enjoying a sunny day at the edge of a pool when, without him or his relatives realizing it, a python came out of some bushes and bit him, dragging him to the pool. This is what his father, Ben Blake, told the local raid Nine.

The python, after the bite, dragged him into the water coiling around one of his legs. His grandfather, who witnessed the scene jumped into the pool and managed to get the child out of the water with the snake still coiled.

It was then that the father intervened and in just seconds, the boy was released by the snake. Blake explained to the radio that his son is recovering favorably from the wound and everything was left in a terrible fright.

The father also explained that snake attacks are common in the area, so its inhabitants know well how to react.