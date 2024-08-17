Genoa – I am ststock market conditions of 14 year old boy stabbed in the night between Thursday and Friday in Sori and operated on at San Martino due to three stab wounds, one of which to the abdomen. The community of Recco, where the attacker lived with his separated mother, is in shock, as is the parish of Sori, a meeting place for dozens of kids.

The boys knew the attacker, a 13 year old teenager, and they also knew the young victim well, who, although living in Genoa with her mother, often came to Sori to visit friends. The thirteen-year-old, according to the reconstruction, had failed at school and had just changed institutes.

The Carabinieri have listened to the parents of the two boys, and heard dozens of testimonies that exclude the hypothesis that the attack was triggered in the context of a clash within a baby gang or between gangs.

Meanwhile, the incident is also being discussed at political level: the council group “Finalmente Recco” underlines that “although the country does not show serious problems of juvenile delinquency, it is necessary to constantly monitor the situation and act with targeted projects. It has emerged that forcing businesses to close early does not solve the problem but shifts it elsewhere. One proposed deterrent is the presence of the police and the municipal policeat certain times and in certain areas of our city. The main action must be that of the Social Services which certainly with longer times can really be fundamental”.