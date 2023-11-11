The vice president of Boca Juniors, former soccer player Juan Román Riquelme, He said this Friday that in the club’s presidential elections, which will take place on December 2, the fan will have to decide between “continuing having a football club or using it for politics.”

In an interview with Radio 10, the former player made this reflection in reference to the candidacy he leads Andres Ibarra and to which the former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) has just joined, who was already Xeneize president between 1995 and 2007.

“We have elections in the club and the only thing we want is for December 2 to be a party. We are going to provide people with all the comforts so that they can go happy to vote and so that they get used to going to vote in the elections of our club. It has to be a party. If in the previous ones 38 thousand members went to vote, now we have to get them to be a little more and have a good time,” declared Riquelme.

Sacrifices and gifts

Precisely when talking about the final of the Copa Libertadores, the moment was not very happy for the Boca Juniors fans, but there was one who won.

A boy, before the game, sold his PlayStation 5 to buy the ticket and travel to Rio de Janeiro to follow the game closely, since he didn’t have any for the ballot.

Almirón lost the Libertadores final as coach of Boca.

“Look what this is, this is Boca, crazy! Hit it, Boca!” was the cry that could be heard from the boy on the beach in CopacabanaBut it was not the only one.

His father also had to sell his motorcycle to accompany him. The video of the two cheering for Boca went viral and one of the Conmebol partners helped them, giving them tickets to the game.

The biggest prize was the gift given to Boca fans, who recognized him and gave him a new console.

