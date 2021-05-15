Pokemon TCG It is one of the most popular card games since its launch in 1998. However, due to speculation that has driven up card costs, it is not enjoying its prime. But, not everything is so bad, recently Bryson, an eight-year-old boy Virginia, decided to take advantage of this and sell his cards to save his puppy’s life Bruce of Parvovirus, a virus with a mortality rate of almost 91%.

According to ABC News, Bruce I needed emergency surgery. This had a cost of more than $ 700 dollars, well above the monetary possibilities of his family. Also, let us remember that in USA, the entire health system is privatized (including the veterinarian). So, he decided to take matters into his own hands and sell all his letters of Pokemon in order to save his life.

The Pokémon Community to the Rescue

Bryson set up a stall near the sidewalk where he offered some of his most prized letters from Pokemon. However, the sale was not going as well as expected. So, his mother decided to put a campaign on GoFundMe to be able to help you. The community responded and exceeded his family’s expectations, reaching close to $ 2,000 in just one hour.

This gesture of help from the video game, anime and geek community made it possible for him to keep most of his cards. Pokemon. And, in fact, the rest of the proceeds were not directed to the family of Bryson, but for vaccinations of other dogs in the community.

