A 13-year-old boy defended his sister from a kidnapping. The little girl was playing in her own house when a man appeared and tried to take her by force, according to police.

(You can read: Video: this is how a young university student was saved from being kidnapped by men in a van).

The youngest, 8 years old, was looking for mushrooms in the garden of the property, in Michigan, United States. Her game was interrupted by a young man who covered her mouth and prepared to take her out of the property.. However, the brother was close and, as a first reaction, he took a rubber.

He threw several stones directly at his head and chest, making the boy lose his balance and let go of the girl, who ran away from danger. The indicated attacker also fled, he slipped into a nearby forest to evade the authorities in principle.

“I really think he saved his sister’s life from something seriously bad happening to her,” Michigan Police Lt. John Grimshaw said, calling the boy’s actions “extraordinary.”

(Also: Friend of a woman murdered as a hostage in Bello reveals what it was like: “He went out with the dog”).

What happened to the young man accused of kidnapping?

“If you were playing in your own yard or on your own property, you wouldn’t think you have to worry about something like this, but it just shows that there is evil out there,” police said.

The injuries caused by the rubber were vital for the authorities to locate the subject minutes after the attack. To her surprise, she is also a minor, she is 17 years old.

(Also read: He would have cheated on his own mother: he faked a kidnapping and asked for a million dollars for ransom).

They accuse him of various crimes, attempted kidnapping, inciting minors, attempted assault to cause damage, and assault, for which he must answer before a judge. A bail of 150 thousand dollars (more than 700 million Colombian pesos) was established to go free while the judicial process is carried out.

When questioned, the young man said he had an episode of anger and was looking for “someone to attack.”

Besides:

You can also read:

– Mara Cifuentes breaks down in tears on a live broadcast and worries: “I don’t deserve this.”

– Soccer player found out about the death of his wife after scoring two goals in Valledupar.

– Death by a coriander: a man was murdered for opposing the theft of a bunch.

– SITP driver crime: strange call involving his wife and AUC.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL