Two men were arrested by the Carabinieri of Bolzano for aggravated robbery and gang rape. The episode dates back to June 21st when a boy called 112 saying he had been robbed and raped near the Isarco River bike path. The patrol, having arrived on the scene, began to carry out the first investigations aimed at reconstructing the dynamics of the incident and a 118 ambulance transported the young man to the local emergency room for medical care.

Given the brutality of the attack, the Bolzano Carabinieri immediately began a 360-degree investigation, listening to the statements of the young man and a friend and viewing dozens and dozens of hours of video surveillance footage of the areas involved (streets and the train station).

After a few hours, the carabinieri were able to reconstruct the route of the attackers, two homeless non-EU citizens aged 24 and 31, and the course of events: the victim, after leaving a well-known nightclub in the city, was walking through the historic centre, when at Piazza Domenicani she was approached by one of the two boys with whom she later became friends. Together they headed towards the Parco delle Religioni, where, emerging from the bushes, the second man attacked the victim with pepper spray. Dragging the boy into the bushes, the two ferociously pinned him to the ground, took his cell phone and money and raped him. Then they ran away.

At that point the boy returned to the hotel where he worked and was staying and, convinced by a friend, called the police. The two attackers were then identified by the carabinieri thanks to the analyzed videos and the examination of the identification tags and one of the two was tracked down in the streets of the historic center and arrested. This morning, then, the carabinieri of Trento also tracked down and captured the second attacker.