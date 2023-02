Security forces continue to search for survivors in Hatay, Turkey. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A 13-year-old boy was rescued alive this Monday (13) after being trapped for 182 hours under the rubble of a building in Hatay province, which collapsed last Monday due to the two major earthquakes that devastated the southeast. from Turkey.

The rescue of little Kaan, broadcast live on “Halk TV”. Experts point out that among the wreckage in Turkey may house up to 155,000 bodies.

Four hours earlier, a 70-year-old woman and a 26-year-old girl had been rescued alive after holding for 178 hours, both in Antioquia, capital of Hatay province. In Adiyaman province, further north, a six-year-old girl was also saved this morning after 176 hours in the rubble.

The low temperatures that hinder the work of the rescue forces can also be an ally in the survival of those buried. That’s because this weather condition decreases the chances of dehydration.

So far, more than 34,000 people have died as a result of earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, around 3,500 Syrians and 31,000 Turks.