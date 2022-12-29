The Christmas season is finally over, and that has brought great moments for many families, that is because some of them give each other objects from sentimental to more material. And these days have been ideal for receiving video game consoles, although they are rarely not as desired as a parent might imagine.

In a publication of December 25th that went viral, you can see a boy who received his respective Christmas present, the xbox series salternative console to X-series it does not carry with it the ability to read discs. And although a positive reaction was expected, it seems that it was the opposite, or at least that was what he showed with his face of contempt for the device.

Man crushed his son soul he wanted that PS5 lol pic.twitter.com/oWD5BMAv8s — Yugiro Frost Hanma – PlayStation Console Warrior (@JsBlackfrost) December 25, 2022

In the publication you can see some jokes that the user was waiting for a console PS5but it is logical to think that he wanted to receive the sister of S-series, I mean one X series. That’s because packing boxes are quite different, so given the size of it, it stood to reason that I would have to expect something from Microsoft.

Even so, it is possible that the player was looking for a device that would read the new video games as well as the ones he already had, and having xbox series s, the limitation of digital versions is clear. However, there is also the option of hiring GamePass, the service that carries with it just over 200 video games in the catalog.

Editor’s note: I still remember that legendary video of the boy who received the Nintendo 64 at Christmas, I think the completely opposite reaction was that of this boy with the Xbox Series S. However, the tantrum is unnecessary, at least he received something that the truth is not so bad.