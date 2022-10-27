Director David Gordon Green has been working on a reboot of “The Exorcist”, to which Ellen Burstyn (mother of Regan MacNail in the original saga) will return. The premiere of this project is scheduled for the 50th anniversary of the 1973 horror film. Yes, believe it or not, almost half a century has passed since the plot starring Linda Blair it horrified thousands of people, which also made it a box office success.

However, what many are unaware of is that, despite the practical and digital effects, or Reagan’s famous spinning face, the story is inspired by real events. Specific, It was a case of demonic possession, which, according to Infobae, appeared on the front page of the Washington Post, which gave rise to the 70s film.

Linda Blair played Regan, the female lead from “The Exorcist” in 1973. Photo: Compositing/Warner Bros. Pictures

What is the true story of “The Exorcist”?

According to the specialized portal Screen Rant, “The Exorcist” exposes the traumatic experience of Roland Doea 14-year-old boy whose case impacted the media of the time for being possessed by a sinister entity.

In fact, the film recreates several of the true effects that the boy suffered in his day to day life. That is, there were floating objects, shakes and rattles on the walls, in the first manifestations of the paranormal. But how did it all start?

According to the aforementioned media, the little boy was raised in the middle of a German Lutheran family. Despite this, he had a special interest in occult things. In this way, he asked for a Ouija board for his birthday and his aunt Harriet fulfilled his wish.

It was when the woman died, that Roland began to perceive the first signs that he had attracted something malevolent to his path.

“The Exorcist” is considered one of the best horror movies of all time. Photo: Warner Bros.

a cry for help

The boy’s family began to despair at everything that was happening to the minor, but they could not do much for him. It was not until they found a priest that they decided to accept an exorcism. But this would be the first step in a long process of spiritual liberation.

According to the Mirror portal in England, Roland began to show marks on his skin, which seemed to have been made by claws and left messages. At one point the little boy was even yelling in Latin.

Eventually, the boy was freed from the demons and returned to relative normalcy.