Ana Paula ConsorteShe is waiting for her second baby with Paolo Guerrero. After the Brazilian published a photograph of her pregnant belly, friends and followers of the ‘Predator’ girlfriend congratulated her on this news. It should be noted that there was also a wave of criticism about her pregnancy status; Despite this, the Peruvian team’s partner has not stopped sharing images and videos of her time as her mother. Now, the former model shared her ultrasound and made a revelation.

How many months pregnant is Ana Paula Consorte?

Some days ago, Ana Paula ConsorteHe opened a question box on his Instagram account to answer the questions of his followers. “Were you planning another baby?” was the question of one user. In this regard, the former model maintained that she did plan the arrival of her next child at the end of this year. “In this case, it was only a little anticipated,” she responded. .

In addition, the Brazilian was asked how long she was pregnant. Given this, the ‘Predator’s’ girlfriend stated that she was inthe sixth month of pregnancy.

Ana Paula Consorte also has a first child with Paolo Guerrero who recently turned seven months old. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about the sex of her second baby?

Ana Paula Consorte He published, through his social networks, a video of the ultrasound they performed on him. In that sense, she gave details about the sex of her baby. “I don’t know what it is, but when I know, I’ll tell you here. Without further gossip”said the Brazilian.