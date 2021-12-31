A 12-year-old boy died on Friday in an explosion by a so-called hammer blower in Haaksbergen, Twente. Another 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. An adult man from Haaksbergen has been arrested on suspicion of culpable homicide, reports the Police in a press release. He would have operated the hammer. The two children had nothing to do with the cause of the incident, police said. They were bystanders.

A blow hammer is a device that launches a hammer at explosive powder, such as magnesium powder. The explosion can cause a loud bang. What exactly led to the boy’s death is still unknown. That is currently being investigated by detectives.

Clappers are used “for example with New Year’s Eve” because of the sound, a police spokeswoman explains to NRC. Local residents heard a loud bang just before noon on Friday. The object is not illegal and does not fall under the fireworks legislation.

The police confirm that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service Defense (EOD) has been called to the scene of the incident. “We asked because we want to investigate something that may be explosive,” said the spokeswoman. Police would not say whether that material has anything to do with the incident. Due to protocol, the fire brigade and ambulance personnel were also called.

