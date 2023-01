How did you feel about the content of this article?

Jeff and son James | Photo: Youtube playback

Jeff Younger lost a custody battle for his seven-year-old son that went to the Texas Supreme Court decision, in the United States. The mother is physician Anne Georgulas, who claims that her son James Younger identifies as a girl, going by the name “Luna”.

Georgulas can now decide whether to put their son through “hormone suppression therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and sex reassignment surgery” without Jeff’s consent or knowledge. The father posted on Twitter that “there is nothing left to do” as there is no way forward to stop his son’s transition.

Previously, Jeff contested his mother’s interpretation of the facts and, according to what he published on social networks, “fought in court to protect his son from people who “consider him a girl”. In 2019, the story made headlines when he lost custody joint ownership of her son and full custody was given to the mother.

Georgulas asked the court to “force” Jeff to call his son by his new female name of “Luna” and not allow any children near her to stop using the female name and female pronouns during the court battle. “Signing Luna up as James for any activity or taking her as James or calling her James or using male pronouns relating to Luna in any activity outside the home is prohibited,” read Georgulas’ petition.

The mother stated that she came to think of James as a girl after he ordered a “girl toy” from McDonald’s, and wanted to be one of the female characters in Disney’s Frozen movie.

A clinical adviser at the Children’s Hospital Center, where Georgulas works, suggested that James be “socially transitioned”. Jeff, however, claims that his son identifies as a boy in his custody and does not ask to be called “Luna”.